Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Posty’s New Million-Dollar Ride Is Giving Glamping Vibes

Post Malone is taking his travels to the next level with a luxury EarthRoamer that reportedly cost over a million dollars. The massive off-road vehicle is built for cross-country adventures, equipped with everything needed for life on the go.

According to reports, the rig requires seven keys and a battery key fob to operate, talk about exclusive access! True to form, Malone personally showed up to the dealership to pick up his new ride, beer and cigarette in hand, perfectly capturing his laid-back, rockstar vibe.

The purchase is just another example of Posty’s success, style, and love for doing things his own way. Wherever he’s headed next, one thing’s for sure, he’ll be rolling there in serious luxury.

