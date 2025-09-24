Listen Live
WATCH: Lee Brice Reveals His Top 4 Tearjerker Movies

Published on September 24, 2025

WATCH: Lee Brice Reveals His Top 4 Tearjerker Movies

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1
Lee Brice | Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Country star Lee Brice stopped by Annie & Cole on Hank FM and joined in on their popular game, Mount Rushmore Top Four.

Each Monday, the Annie and Cole pick a theme and challenge guests or listeners to share their top four picks. This week’s theme was one that hits everyone in the heart: “Movies That Make You Cry.”

Brice, known for emotional songs like I Drive Your Truck and Boy, was the perfect guest for this topic. He didn’t hold back when it came to listing the films that always bring him to tears. The conversation had plenty of laughs, but it also gave fans a more personal glimpse into Brice’s softer side.

The Mount Rushmore Top Four segment has quickly become a listener favorite. From dream vacation spots to best country albums, it sparks fun debates every Monday morning on Hank FM. But Brice’s movie picks stood out — reminding fans that even country stars get choked up at the same films we do.

👉 WATCH the full video below to see which four movies made Lee Brice’s Mount Rushmore of tearjerkers.

