Watch Luke Combs’ Sweet Baby Reveal With Wife Nicole

Published on September 24, 2025

18th Academy Of Country Music Honors – Show
Source: John Shearer / Getty

Luke Combs is preparing for another exciting chapter in his life — fatherhood for the third time! The Fathers & Sons singer, 35, revealed that he and his wife, Nicole Combs, are expecting their third child together.

The couple announced the news on Instagram with a sweet family video set to Luke’s heartfelt track, “Days Like These.” In the clip, Nicole surprises their two sons — Tex Lawrence, 3, and Beau Lee, 2 — by pulling a sonogram photo from behind her back. The boys immediately throw their hands in the air with excitement over becoming big brothers again.

After the big reveal, the adorable family of four walks hand-in-hand away from the camera, leaving the sonogram in focus as a symbol of the new life on the way.

“Third time’s a charm! ✨ Baby #3 coming this winter ,” the couple captioned the post.

