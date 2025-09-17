Listen Live
How Thomas Rhett Plans to Reveal Baby No. 5’s Gender

Published on September 17, 2025

Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins
Source: NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Lauren Akins (L) and Thomas Rhett arrive at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are set to welcome their fifth child in March 2026. In an exclusive interview, Rhett revealed that they have chosen to keep the baby’s gender a surprise until birth. This marks the first time the couple has opted for such a surprise, adding an extra layer of excitement to their growing family.

Rhett expressed a mix of emotions about the decision, acknowledging the challenge of waiting but also the joy of experiencing a surprise in a world where surprises are rare.

He shared, “It’s terrifying for me, but there’s not many surprises left in this world, and I feel that’s one that you kinda get to be surprised with, if you choose to.”

The couple announced their pregnancy in August with a heartwarming Instagram video. In the clip, Rhett performed a modified version of his hit song “Life Changes,” singing, “Now Lauren’s showin’ and got one on the way / Yeah that’s five under ten, hey, what can I say?”

As the couple prepares for the arrival of their fifth child, fans eagerly await the gender reveal and the name they’ve chosen for their newest family member. Rhett, 35, continues to balance his music career with family life, currently on his “Better in Boots” tour and involved in community initiatives.

