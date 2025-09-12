Listen Live
Lainey Wilson’s Britney Spears Answer Went Viral on Family Feud

Published on September 12, 2025

60th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year winner Lainey Wilson brought big laughs to primetime TV. The country superstar faced off against actress-comedian Leanne Morgan on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud, and Billboard shared a preview of one of the night’s funniest—and slightly risqué—moments.

The episode, which aired Thursday, Sept. 11, featured host Steve Harvey asking the two stars: “Name a Britney Spears song that describes you in the bedroom.”

Wilson buzzed in first and, while shaking her head, hilariously answered with Britney’s debut 1998 hit, “…Baby One More Time.” Her bold response left Harvey stunned, Wilson laughing, and her fiancé Devlin “Duck” Hodges—a former NFL quarterback—smiling proudly from the sidelines. The cheeky choice proved popular with the survey, landing at No. 2 on the board.

Morgan then chimed in with her own answer, Britney’s 2003 smash “Toxic.” Unsure if it was even a Spears song, Morgan’s hilarious delivery drew big laughs—and her pick also charted high on the survey, ranking at No. 3.

The TV moment came during a major milestone season for Wilson. She and Hodges had announced their engagement in February, and she scored six CMA Awards nominations (Sept. 8), including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year (Whirlwind), and Single of the Year (“4X4XU”).

