Listen Live
Local

Colts Honor Late Owner Jim Irsay with Ring of Honor Induction

The halftime ceremony featured remarks from Manning and Colts CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon.

Published on September 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts honored former owner Jim Irsay during Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins, inducting him into the team’s Ring of Honor.

Irsay, who passed away in May at 65, became the 20th inductee, joining his father Robert Irsay and other Colts legends like Peyton Manning, Tony Dungy, and Marvin Harrison.

“He bound us all together,” Manning said. “His legacy roars with every one of you. There is no place Jim Irsay belongs more than right here in the Colts Ring of Honor.”

The halftime ceremony featured remarks from Manning and Colts CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon. After their 33–8 win, Irsay’s daughters—Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson—were each given a game ball.

Irsay led the Colts since 1997, overseeing two AFC Championships and the 2006 Super Bowl title. The Colts host the Denver Broncos next Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts Honor Late Owner Jim Irsay with Ring of Honor Induction  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

Clayton's Country Bar
Local

Grand Opening: Clayton’s Country Bar Brings Nashville Vibes to Downtown Indy

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Music Survey HANK FM
Hank Exclusives

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close