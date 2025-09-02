Ranking Every Song from Zach Top’s ‘Ain’t In It For My Health’

Source: Graphic by Jarrett Huff / Radio One/Leo33

On Friday at midnight, Zach Top dropped his album, Ain’t In It For My Health, the follow-up record to the wildly successful Cold Beer & Country Music. The new record features 15 songs.

RELATED: Ranking Every Song from Morgan Wallen’s ‘I’m the Problem’

Ain’t In It For My Health doesn’t quite have the same firepower as far as major hits like its predecessor, but in my mind Cold Beer & Country Music was like catching lightning in a bottle several times. Ain’t In It For My Health stands on its own as a very strong record, with a track list full of really good songs and some hidden gems that aren’t likely to garner as much attention from the masses, depending on how the singles are released.

RELATED: [WATCH] 93Q Star Party: Zach Top

So far, the singles have been Good Times & Tan Lines, a beachy track where Top channels his inner Alan Jackson, and South of Sanity, a ballad full of anxiety over a strained relationship. The record overall has a good variety of tracks with several different styles for the classic country fans out there.

Now that I’ve had all of Labor Day weekend to spin the record over and over again, I’ve decided to rank every single song from “worst to first” (there’s nothing bad on this record, for the record).

15. ‘Between The Ditches’

Between The Ditches is an authentic and honest country track, admitting that the singer isn’t perfect and doesn’t have all the answers to the road they’re on, but they’re doing their best to manage everything that comes there way.

14. ‘Lovin’ The Wrong Things’

Lovin’ The Wrong Things is a laid-back track speaking on the vices of a life as a country music star, and the challenge of managing to stay afloat as they drag you down.

13. ‘Country Boy Blues’

Country Boy Blues depicts a country music fan in a desperate search for some country music – anywhere he can find it – that’ll give him the feeling he’s looking for.

12. ‘Livin’ A Lie’

Livin’ A Lie feels like pulling back the curtain on a quiet, restless soul—simple, classic country melodies carrying a confession wrapped in regret, honesty and a tinge of self-reflection.

11. ‘Like I Want You’

Like I Want You feels like a warm confession wrapped in classic country charm, with lyrics that carry a tender mix of longing and vulnerability. It’s the kind of tune that makes you think about someone special and wonder if they feel the same way about you.

10. ‘Splitsville’

Splitsville would slot perfectly into a playlist built for late-night drives, dimly lit barrooms or after a breakup. It has a bit of honky-tonk energy and makes it a natural bridge between classic country heartbreak staples and modern neo-traditional tunes.

9. ‘Flip–Flop’

It hurt to rank Flip–Flop so low, as I find it one of the most-enjoyable songs on the record. It’s a beachy tune with plenty of tongue-in-cheek wordplay.

8. ‘When You See Me’

When You See Me is an easy-listening country song full of steel guitar and soft vocals, speaking to an ex-lover that’s no longer there, and how the singer has changed in the wake of the relationship.

7. ‘Tightrope’

There are plenty of country songs written for the lovers and ex-lovers out there, but this one was written for a friend. Top speaks to a good friend who’s been changed, in his mind, for the worse by a new relationship they got into, something I’m sure many of us have experienced in our own lives.

6. ‘Honky Tonk Till It Hurts’

Honky Tonk Till It Hurts is a fun tune on the bottom of the track list, and should definitely find a place at your local dance halls. So grab a partner!

5. ‘Guitar’

The lead-off track for Ain’t In It For My Health, Guitar, gives the album a bit of an uptempo tune. The lyrics of the track offer a bit of a window into Top’s relationship with his growing music career, as the singer has mentioned to 93Q previously about how the success he found in 2024 surpassed his expectations.

4. ‘She Makes’

While the first half of the record gives us a variety of breakup tracks and other songs of scorn, the second half gives us tracks like She Makes, which talks about how great it is to be in love with that someone special.

3. ‘South of Sanity’

A promotional single for Ain’t In It For My Health, South of Sanity tugs at the heart strings, portraying a long-distance relationship in turmoil between a musician and the one he loves. The ballad reflects a bit of the anxiety that can be felt in a situation where distance and communication have become a challenge.

2. ‘Good Times & Tan Lines’

The lead single released back in June, Good Times & Tan Lines came out just in time for the summer, and had already spent a ton of time on my beach playlist prior to the rest of the album’s release. The track and its accompanying music video perfectly encapsulates Top’s fun-loving personality, and provides the feeling of what a day out on the lake or by the coast with your friends should feel like.

1. ‘I Know A Place’

The best song on Ain’t In It For My Health, in my own opinion, is I Know A Place. It’s a beautifully tender song with a bit of a beach vibe, primed for some slow dancing with your special someone. The track for me personally brings to mind my favor little slice of heaven here on Earth, and makes me long to get back there.

We here at 93Q Country have been for a while to put some ears on Top’s new record, and we weren’t disappointed. Give the record a listen (or several)!

I hope you enjoyed my ranking of every song from Ain’t In It For My Health! Do you agree with my list? What were your favorite songs? Let us know on our socials, @93qhouston on Facebook and Instagram!

Ranking Every Song from Zach Top’s ‘Ain’t In It For My Health’ was originally published on 93qcountry.com