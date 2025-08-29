Source: Ron Davis / Getty

End of Summer Country Hits: From the ’80s, ’90s, and Now

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and no matter the decade, country music has always provided the perfect soundtrack for cookouts, road trips, and lake days. From nostalgic classics to today’s chart-toppers, these songs capture the spirit of summer and the feeling of soaking up the last long weekend before fall.

Here’s a look at the best end-of-summer country hits from the ’80s, ’90s, and now.

End of Summer Country Hits: The ’80s

The 1980s brought us fun, rowdy anthems and feel-good tracks that still bring people together. These songs are perfect for backyard BBQs or late-night bonfires.

“Mountain Music” – Alabama

“Fishin’ in the Dark” – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

“Born Country” – Alabama

“All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight” – Hank Williams Jr.

“Louisiana Saturday Night” – Mel McDaniel

“I Love a Rainy Night” – Eddie Rabbitt

“Tulsa Time” – Don Williams

“Highway 40 Blues” – Ricky Skaggs

“Two More Bottles of Wine” – Emmylou Harris

“Working Man Blues (Live)” – Merle Haggard

End of Summer Country Hits: The ’90s

The ’90s gave us some of the most nostalgic and iconic summer country songs ever recorded. From river parties to first loves, these tracks still hit home every Labor Day weekend.

“Something Like That” – Tim McGraw

“Chattahoochee” – Alan Jackson

“Watermelon Crawl” – Tracy Byrd

“Indian Outlaw” – Tim McGraw

“Pickup Man” – Joe Diffie

“Dust on the Bottle” – David Lee Murphy

“Should’ve Been a Cowboy” – Toby Keith

“She’s in Love with the Boy” – Trisha Yearwood

“Gone Country” – Alan Jackson

“Every Light in the House” – Trace Adkins

End of Summer Country Hits: Now

From the 2000s to today, country artists have kept the summer spirit alive with songs that celebrate freedom, fun, and long weekends. These are the tracks that will keep your playlist fresh this Labor Day.

“American Honey” – Lady A

“Chicken Fried” – Zac Brown Band

“Summertime” – Kenny Chesney

“Toes” – Zac Brown Band

“No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems” – Kenny Chesney

“Sun Daze” – Florida Georgia Line

“Wagon Wheel” – Darius Rucker

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

“Something in the Orange” – Zach Bryan