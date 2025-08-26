So apparently, the real crime wave of 2025 isn’t identity thieves it’s AI. A White Castle actually tried to charge a customer because an AI messed up their drive-thru order. Let that sink in. Somewhere out there, a robot voice is standing trial for attempted robbery. I mean, this is next-level “Black Mirror meets your local fast food joint” energy.

Picture this: you pull up to the drive-thru, expecting your usual cheeseburger combo, and the AI decides, “Nah, I’m charging you for a salad instead.” You argue, you explain, maybe even throw in a heartfelt monologue about why fries are life. But nope; AI, in its cold, digital heart, insists you’ve committed the crime of not paying the right amount. You leave, slightly hangry, slightly traumatized, and now you’re on some corporate “customer tried to cheat the AI” list.

Honestly, if this isn’t attempted robbery, what is? The AI didn’t just make a mistake it tried to get your money under false pretenses. And let’s be real: if a human cashier pulled this stunt, they’d be on the evening news, probably with a mugshot. But an AI? It’s “oops, tech error.” I say hold the robot accountable. Give it a court date, maybe a public defender made of binary code, and let’s see if it can plead “not guilty” without crashing.

The real kicker? This is just the beginning. Today it’s drive-thru orders, tomorrow it’s AI billing us for air or charging us for imaginary parking tickets. So yeah, I’m officially calling it: AI should be charged with attempted robbery. And honestly, if a trial comes, I’ll be there live-tweeting every ridiculous moment, popcorn in hand, because nothing screams modern chaos like arguing with a machine over who owes what for a chicken sandwich.