Source: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Kelsea Ballerini and Dolly Parton perform onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM)

Dolly Parton Brings Her Life Story to the Stage

Dolly Parton has officially turned her legendary life into a Broadway-style production with Dolly: A True Original Musical, now running in Nashville through August 31, 2025.

The show, which premiered August 8 at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University, takes audiences on a journey from Parton’s childhood in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee to her rise as one of the most celebrated entertainers in the world. The musical blends classics like Jolene, I Will Always Love You, Coat of Many Colors, and 9 to 5 with brand-new songs written by Parton specifically for the production.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Country 97.1 HANK FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Speaking about why she wanted to tell her story now, Parton said, “I just thought it was a good story to tell and I wanted to tell it while I was still living… I thought it would make a good Broadway show.”

The cast features Katie Rose Clarke and Carrie St. Louis sharing the role of Dolly at different life stages, with Quinn Titcomb portraying “Little Dolly.” Clarke calls the role “an honor of a lifetime,” while St. Louis says she has devoted “lots and lots of hours” to guitar, yodeling, and accent training to embody the country icon.

Directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and choreographed by Emmy winner Mandy Moore, the production also stars John Zdrojeski as Porter Wagoner, John Behlmann as Carl Dean, Beth Malone as Judy Ogle, and Danny Wolohan as Uncle Bill.

Produced by Parton alongside Danny Nozell, ATG Productions, and Gavin Kalin Productions, Dolly: A True Original Musical is slated for a Broadway debut in 2026. For now, fans can see it exclusively in Nashville—a heartfelt celebration of music, determination, and Dolly’s one-of-a-kind story.