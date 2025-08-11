Listen Live
The Ugliest Dog Has Been Crowned

Published on August 11, 2025

In the world of canine beauty contests, the “World’s Ugliest Dog” competition stands out not for its mockery, but for its celebration of uniqueness.

This year, the crown went to Petunia, a 2-year-old hairless English-French bulldog mix from Eugene, Oregon, who triumphed over 10 competitors, including Little Prince Wonder, a Chinese Crested, and Nezumi, a chihuahua.

Petunia’s appearance is unconventional.

She sports a wiry mane, a protruding tongue, and a leg that seems to have a mind of its own.

Yet, these features are what make her endearing.

Her story isn’t just about looks; it’s about overcoming challenges. Rescued from a backyard breeder and hoarder in Las Vegas by Luvable Dog Rescue, Petunia faced significant medical issues, including an elongated palate.

She now lives a happy life with her owner, Shannon Nyman.

The competition, held annually in Petaluma, California, isn’t about finding the “ugliest” dog in a negative sense.

It’s about showcasing dogs that defy traditional standards of beauty and reminding us that love isn’t about perfection.

It’s about character, resilience, and the joy these animals bring into our lives.

So, while Petunia may have taken the top spot this year, let’s remember: beauty is subjective.

In a world full of perfectly groomed pets, sometimes it’s the quirky, the odd, and the unique that truly capture our hearts.

After all, I’ve seen uglier dogs.

