Morgan Wallen’s Sister Mikaela Wows Fans With Stunning Cover

Published on August 11, 2025

Source: terry wyatt/wireimage / na

Did you know Morgan Wallen’s musical talent runs in the family?

Turns out, he has three sisters Ashlyne, Mikaela, and Lacey and at least one of them can sing just as well as he can.

Mikaela Wallen recently shared a cover of the Animals’ classic “House of the Rising Sun” on Instagram, and she absolutely nailed it. Clearly, good vocals are a family trait.

She playfully captioned the video, “Felt brave… might delete later,” but her followers are urging her to keep it up. The comments were filled with praise, with one fan even suggesting, “You should be on tour with your brother and dropping an album.”

