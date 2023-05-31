Carrie Underwood Joins Guns N’ Roses for Three Electrifying Shows

Carrie Underwood is gearing up for an exciting reunion with some legendary rockers. Fans are in for a treat as she is scheduled to join Guns N’ Roses for three stops on their highly anticipated 2023 North American tour this August.

Underwood took to social media to express her enthusiasm, stating, “SO ready for this!… I CANNOT WAIT!” Her collaboration with Guns N’ Roses will span three dates throughout the month. The first two shows will take place in Canada, with stops in Moncton, New Brunswick, on August 5, and Montreal, Québec, on August 8. The final show holds special significance for Underwood, as she will be performing in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, on August 26.

Although the pairing may seem unexpected, Underwood and Guns N’ Roses have shared the stage on multiple occasions before. Underwood surprised fans as a guest during Guns N’ Roses’ London tour stop in July 2022. In the same year, she invited Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose to join her during her Stagecoach set. These prior collaborations have only fueled the excitement surrounding their upcoming shows.

Carrie Underwood has long been vocal about her love for Guns N’ Roses and rock music in general. She has showcased her admiration by bringing rock icon Joan Jett to the stage during her 2019 CMA Fest performance for a thrilling medley of Jett’s hits. Underwood described her duet with Axl Rose at Stagecoach as a “lifelong dream come true.”

The summer of 2023 promises to be an eventful one for Underwood, as she is also preparing for the next leg of her Reflection residency in Las Vegas. After launching the residency in late 2021, she is set to resume the shows in June.

Fans of both Carrie Underwood and Guns N’ Roses are eagerly anticipating this unique collaboration. These three shows will undoubtedly be memorable, showcasing the incredible talent and versatility of these iconic artists.