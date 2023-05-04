Kimberly Perry Releasing “If I Die Young Pt. 2”

Kimberly Perry, who gained fame as a member of the Grammy-winning sibling trio The Band Perry, is now embarking on a solo career. Her debut solo EP titled “BLOOM” is set to be released on June 9th, and its lead single, “If I Die Young Pt. 2,” will be available on Friday. Perry has been dreaming of this project since she was 15 and was influenced by the Dixie Chicks and alternative singer-songwriters from 1996, particularly Shawn Colvin’s “Sunny Came Home” and Paula Cole’s “Where Have All the Cowboy’s Gone.”

Working with songwriter/publisher/artist Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins, Perry’s album will come out as two EPs – one with songs that evoke spring and summer, and the other with songs that represent fall and winter. “If I Die Young Pt. 2” is a continuation of the story that made The Band Perry famous, and the album includes other songs like “Burn The House Down,” “Cry At Your Funeral,” “Ghosts,” and “Smoke ‘Em Too.”

Kimberly Perry’s solo project explores her Southern Gothic infatuation while also delving into femininity, something she couldn’t do while singing with her younger brothers. She and her collaborators wrote the first song, “Ghosts,” in February of 2022, which she describes as the “downbeat of my solo voice.” She sees this project as a coming home and an evolution, where she gets to redefine her creative voice, her definition of home, and most importantly, her name.

Perry expressed gratitude for the country music industry’s support through the ups and downs of The Band Perry’s career, including the end of her first marriage, which she likened to ashes that have become fertilizer for new growth. Overall, she sees her solo project as a space to redefine and tell her story in her own unique way.