Luke Bryan To Release “But I Got A Beer In My Hand” This Friday!

Luke Bryan announced his upcoming single, “But I Got a Beer in My Hand,” during his headlining performance at the Stagecoach festival. He revealed to the crowd that the single would be released on May 5, 2023, and even shared a snippet of the track on social media for his fans.

Bryan informed his followers that they could find the preview of the song on his TikTok page. He encouraged them to check it out, stating, “It’s uploading tonight if y’all want to hear a little piece of it.” The preview gives a sneak peek into what seems to be a fun summer anthem with an optimistic take on heartbreak.

One verse of the released lyrics goes:

“Yeah, I know how that country song goes / I’m supposed to be heartbroke / But I got a beer in my hand / And I got it raised up high / I ain’t got a give in my damn right / I can do this all night.” The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics suggest that it will be a party favorite.

Excited about his new single, Luke posted several pictures of his Stagecoach performance on Twitter and asked his fans, “Who’s ready for a party anthem?” He also revealed that the single was available for pre-saving and pre-adding.

Since releasing his last studio album, “Born Here Live Here Die Here,” in 2020, Bryan has concluded the album cycle with his single “Up.” He also released another single, “Country On,” in September 2022, which went on to become a No. 1 hit on the country radio charts.

With his track record of producing hit after hit, “But I Got a Beer in My Hand” is undoubtedly another chart-topping song in the making, and fans cannot wait to hear it in full.