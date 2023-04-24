Cole Swindell Announces Twelve Tour With 12 City Stops

Cole Swindell has recently announced “Twelve Tour,” on his social platforms!However, what sets this tour apart from the traditional ones is Swindell’s unique approach to keeping each show fresh and dynamic.

“Y’all know 12 is my number … 12 shows. 12 different sets,” Swindell writes on Instagram. “Kicking off October 12th. Can’t wait to be out on the road with this crew!”

Related Stories Cole Swindell Wins Country Song Of The Year

Unlike the standard setlists that are often repeated throughout a tour, Swindell has decided to switch things up for his “Twelve Tour.” He plans to vary the setlists for each show, ensuring that fans get a unique experience at every performance. This means that no two shows will be exactly the same, making each concert a special and memorable event.

In addition to changing up the setlists, Swindell is also bringing in a diverse range of supporting acts for his “Twelve Tour.” Four talented artists, namely Nate Smith, Conner Smith, Avery Anna, and Greylan James, will be joining Swindell on different dates, creating exciting lineup combinations.

Cole Swindell’s 2023 Twelve Tour Dates:

Oct. 12 – Fargo, N.D. @ Scheels Arena (Nate Smith, Greylan James)

Oct. 13 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Powerhouse Arena (Nate Smith, Greylan James)

Oct. 14 – Las Crosse, Wisc. @ LaCrosse Center (Nate Smith, Greylan James)

Oct. 19 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ War Memorial Coliseum (Conner Smith, Greylan James)

Oct. 20 – Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center (Conner Smith, Greylan James)

Oct. 21 – Canton, Ohio @ Canton Civic Center (Conner Smith, Greylan James)

Oct. 26 – Orillia, Ontario, Canada @ Casino Rama Resort Ent Ctr (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)

Oct. 27 – Reading, Penn. @ Santander Arena (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)

Oct. 28 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ UPMC Event Center (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)

Nov. 2 – Salem, Va. @ Salem Civic Center (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)

Nov. 3 – Florence, S.C. @ Florence Center (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)

Nov. 4 – Rome, Ga. @ Forum River Center (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)