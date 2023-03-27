The Band Perry Announce Creative Break To Go Solo

The Band Perry, the popular country music trio consisting of siblings Kimberly, Reid, and Neil Perry, has officially announced that they are disbanding and pursuing solo projects for the foreseeable future. The group released a joint statement on Instagram, expressing their desire to take a creative break and focus on individual pursuits while supporting each other as family and artists.

In 2018, The Band Perry first announced that they would be taking a break from touring and recording new music. The news came as a surprise to many fans who had grown to love their unique blend of country, rock, and pop influences.

They rose to fame with their debut album in 2010, which included chart-topping hits such as “If I Die Young” and “All Your Life.” Their second album, “Pioneer,” released in 2013, also produced several big hits. Despite recording a third album, which was never released, the band struggled to align themselves with the changing identity of the genre. They later signed with Interscope and planned to release a pop album titled “Bad Imagination,” but it was eventually shelved. The Band Perry released an EP called “Coordinates” independently in 2018. While the band members pursue their own creative endeavors, fans will continue to cherish their music and legacy.

