Megan Moroney Released Her Latest Single Titled “Lucky”

Published on March 13, 2023

Source: photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images / Getty

Megan Moroney has just released her latest single, “Lucky,” on all platforms as a prelude to her upcoming debut album of the same name. The album is set to drop on May 5th, with her next single, “Girl in the Mirror,” due out on April 14th.

The title track, “Lucky,” is a tune with its nostalgic instrumentation and rockabilly drums. It’s a perfect song to dance to at a bar, complete with echoes in the background and call-and-response vocals between Moroney and her backup singers. It’s a perfect tune just in time for St. Patricks day! The lyrics like

“Weatherman said there’s a hundred percent chance I’m goin’ out

And there’s a real good chance that I’m gonna burn the whole town down”

epitomize Moroney’s traditional country values of enjoying beer and having a good time!

Check out Megan Moroney’s official music video of “Lucky” below!

