On This Day: March 13th, 1987 George Strait Was #1 On Country Charts With Ocean Front Property

George Strait, also known as the “King of Country,” has been a major influence on country music for over four decades. His seventh studio album, “Ocean Front Property,” released on March 13th 1987, marked a significant milestone in his career. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart, making it his first album to achieve this feat.

The album’s title track, “Ocean Front Property,” became a huge hit for Strait, reaching number one on the country charts. The song’s catchy lyrics and upbeat melody made it an instant classic, and it remains one of his most popular songs to this day. The album also produced other hits such as “All My Ex’s Live in Texas,” “Am I Blue,” and “My Heart Won’t Wander Very Far From You.”

“Ocean Front Property” showcased Strait’s unique blend of traditional country with contemporary sounds. The album’s production was top-notch, with the use of instruments such as steel guitar, fiddle, and piano creating a classic country sound. The album’s success helped establish George as one of the most prominent figures in country music, and his influence continues to be felt in the genre today.

In 2006, “Ocean Front Property” was ranked number five on CMT’s list of 40 Greatest Albums in Country Music. The album’s enduring popularity is a testament to the timeless quality of Strait’s music. His ability to connect with audiences through his songs has earned him legions of fans and multiple awards throughout his career, including multiple Grammys, ACMs, and CMAs.

George Strait’s legacy as a country music icon continues to thrive, and “Ocean Front Property” remains an essential part of his discography.