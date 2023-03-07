Sam Hunt Announces Summer Tour With Brett Young And Lily Rose

Sam Hunt is gearing up for a summer tour that will span over two months. Brett Young and Lily Rose will join Hunt as guests for the entire tour. On Monday, the chart-topping “Body Like a Back Road” singer announced the Summer on the Outskirts Tour, which will kick off in early July and hit outdoor venues across North America. The tour will start on July 6 in Hartford, Connecticut, and wrap up on September 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Hunt will be making a stop here in Indianapolis on July 28 at Ruoff Music Center!

Sam also announced his newest single “Outskirts” will be out this Friday!

Most tickets will go on sale on March 10 at 10 a.m. local time, with presale exclusives available to Verizon customers. However, a few shows, such as Hunt’s Carbondale, Illinois, show on August 3 and a Houston date on August 18, will go on sale later.

For Indianapolis tickets, click the link below!