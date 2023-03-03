Morgan Wallen To Play Free Show Tonight In Nashville

Country music sensation Morgan Wallen is set to take the stage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee today for a special album release show. Wallen will be performing tracks from his latest project, “One Thing at a Time,” which features an impressive 36 songs.

What’s even more exciting is that the show is free for fans to attend. It’s a gesture of gratitude from Wallen to his loyal fanbase who have supported him throughout his career.

Wallen’s unique blend of country and rock has made him one of the most exciting artists in the genre today. With his raw talent and emotive lyrics, he has won over millions of fans worldwide.

“One Thing at a Time” showcases Wallen’s versatility as an artist, with a range of emotional ballads and energetic anthems. The album also features collaborations with some of the biggest names in country music, including Luke Combs and Florida Georgia Line.

Check out the album tracklist below!

One Thing At A Time Tracklist:

1. Born With A Beer In My Hand (Morgan Wallen, Zach Abend, Michael Hardy)

2. Last Night (John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak)

3. Everything I Love (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

4. Man Made A Bar (Feat. Eric Church) (Rocky Block, Jordan Dozzi, Larry Fleet, Brett Tyler)

5. Devil Don’t Know (Travis Denning, Jared Mullins, Ben Stennis)

6. One Thing At A Time (Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen)

7. ’98 Braves (John Byron, Josh Miller, Travis Wood)

8. Ain’t That Some (Chris LaCorte, Chase McGill, Josh Miller, Blake Pendergrass)

9. I Wrote The Book (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Cameron Montgomery)

10. Tennessee Numbers (Jordan Minton, Blake Pendergrass, Travis Wood)

11. Hope That’s True (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

12. Whiskey Friends (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Jonathan Hoskins, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, Ryan Vojtesak)

13. Sunrise (John Byron, Blake Pendergrass)

14. Keith Whitley (Thomas Archer, Brad Clawson, Jared Mullins)

15. In The Bible (Feat. HARDY) (John Byron, Jeff Garrison, Jon Hall, Ben Johnson, Geoffrey Warburton)

16. You Proof (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

17. Thought You Should Know (Morgan Wallen, Nicolle Galyon, Miranda Lambert)

18. F150-50 (Jared Mullins, John Pierce, Ben Stennis)

19. Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby) (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, Ryan Vojtesak)

20. I Deserve A Drink (John Byron, Devin Dawson, Jacob Durrett, Hillary Lindsey)

21. Wine Into Water (John Byron, Matt Jenkins, Blake Pendergrass)

22. Me + All Your Reasons (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

23. Tennessee Fan (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Mark Holman)

24. Money On Me (Michael Lotten, Blake Pendergrass, Matt Roy)

25. Thinkin’ Bout Me (John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, Ryan Vojtesak)

26. Single Than She Was (John Byron, Ben Johnson, Ryan Vojtesak)

27. Days That End In Why (John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Driver Williams)

28. Last Drive Down Main (Jerry Flowers, Ryan Hurd, Michael Lotten)

29. Me To Me (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

30. Don’t Think Jesus (Jessi Alexander, Mark Holman, Chase McGill)

31. 180 (Lifestyle) (Rocky Block, Ashley Gorley, Mark Holman, Blake Pendergrass, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

32. Had It (Rocky Block, Alex Eskeerdo Izquierdo, Ryan Vojtesak)

33. Cowgirls (feat. ERNEST) (Rocky Block, Ashley Gorley, James Maddocks, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

34. Good Girl Gone Missin’ (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, James Maddocks, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

35. Outlook (Morgan Wallen, Rodney Clawson, Jeff Hyde)

36. Dying Man (Ben Johnson, Blake Pendergrass, Josh Thompson)