Morgan Wallen “Smile” Lyrics
Morgan Wallen’s latest release, “Smile,” captures a bittersweet moment of nostalgia and unspoken feelings. Here are the full lyrics:
Verse 1:
I can’t remember the last time
You looked as happy as you did tonight
Your tipsy friend grabbed that bartender
Gave him her phone and pulled us over there with her
He counted to three
And baby I haven’t seen that side of you in forever
And I hate it’s the truth
But baby you never do when we’re alone together
Chorus:
It was good to see you smile
Girl, you know it’s been a while
It was good to see you smile
Even if it was just for the picture
They say a picture’s worth a thousand words
But you ain’t said one since you woke up
Silly me thinkin’ we could make it work
Can you blame me for getting my hopes up?
Verse 2:
You know it took me right back
To how it used to be
Baby, seeing us like that
Is still a little bittersweet
Chorus:
It was good to see you smile
Girl, you know it’s been a while
It was good to see you smile
Even if it was just for the picture
They say a picture’s worth a thousand words
But you ain’t said one since you woke up
Silly me thinkin’ we could make it work
Can you blame me for getting my hopes up?
Bridge:
If someone were to see this they’d think everything’s alright
At least we got a pretty little moment frozen in time
Chorus:
It was good to see you smile
Girl, you know it’s been a while
It was good to see you smile
Even if it was just for the picture
They say a picture’s worth a thousand words
But you ain’t said one since you woke up
Silly me thinkin’ we could make it work
Can you blame me for getting my hopes up?