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Morgan Wallen “Smile” Lyrics

Published on May 6, 2026

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Morgan Wallen’s latest release, “Smile,” captures a bittersweet moment of nostalgia and unspoken feelings. Here are the full lyrics:

Verse 1:

I can’t remember the last time

You looked as happy as you did tonight

Your tipsy friend grabbed that bartender

Gave him her phone and pulled us over there with her

He counted to three

And baby I haven’t seen that side of you in forever

And I hate it’s the truth

But baby you never do when we’re alone together

Chorus:

It was good to see you smile

Girl, you know it’s been a while

It was good to see you smile

Even if it was just for the picture

They say a picture’s worth a thousand words

But you ain’t said one since you woke up

Silly me thinkin’ we could make it work

Can you blame me for getting my hopes up?

Verse 2:

You know it took me right back

To how it used to be

Baby, seeing us like that

Is still a little bittersweet

Chorus:

It was good to see you smile

Girl, you know it’s been a while

It was good to see you smile

Even if it was just for the picture

They say a picture’s worth a thousand words

But you ain’t said one since you woke up

Silly me thinkin’ we could make it work

Can you blame me for getting my hopes up?

Bridge:

If someone were to see this they’d think everything’s alright

At least we got a pretty little moment frozen in time

Chorus:

It was good to see you smile

Girl, you know it’s been a while

It was good to see you smile

Even if it was just for the picture

They say a picture’s worth a thousand words

But you ain’t said one since you woke up

Silly me thinkin’ we could make it work

Can you blame me for getting my hopes up?

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