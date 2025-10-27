Listen Live
Celebrity

Woman’s Hilarious Koe Wetzel Halloween Costume Goes Viral

[ WATCH] Woman’s Hilarious Koe Wetzel Halloween Costume Goes Viral

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Halloween

Source: Brittsweetie_ _ / TikTok

Fans are showing off some of their most creative costumes—especially those channeling favorite country stars. Among the many costumes going viral, one fan’s country-inspired look has captivated TikTok.

“Turning myself into Koe Wetzel for our Halloween party because my family claims we look alike.” – Brittany @Brittsweetie__

Brittany, a Koe Wetzel fan, took on a bold and unique Halloween look by transforming herself into the country rock star for her family’s Halloween party. Her family has long joked that she looks just like him, so she decided to bring the resemblance to life for a laugh. Sporting Koe’s signature beard and a classic hat, she nailed the rock star’s look—without quite looking like a man. But with her costume’s details, one could definitely imagine them as siblings.

Parker McCollum And Friends: ACM Lifting Lives LIVE

Source: Richard Rodriguez / Getty

This creative spin on a country-inspired costume has quickly become a fan favorite online, adding a humorous and inventive take to Halloween. As Brittany put it, “Turning myself into Koe Wetzel for our Halloween party because my family claims we look alike.”

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

HANKSgiving
Contests

Enter to Win: HANKSgiving

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Jelly Roll & Friends
15 Items
Country Music News

Russell Dickerson Setlist 2025

phone app
Listen Live

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

18th Academy Of Country Music Honors – Show
Country Music News

Tucker Wetmore Announces The Brunette World Tour for 2026

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close