[ WATCH] Woman’s Hilarious Koe Wetzel Halloween Costume Goes Viral

Fans are showing off some of their most creative costumes—especially those channeling favorite country stars. Among the many costumes going viral, one fan’s country-inspired look has captivated TikTok.

“Turning myself into Koe Wetzel for our Halloween party because my family claims we look alike.” – Brittany @Brittsweetie__

Brittany, a Koe Wetzel fan, took on a bold and unique Halloween look by transforming herself into the country rock star for her family’s Halloween party. Her family has long joked that she looks just like him, so she decided to bring the resemblance to life for a laugh. Sporting Koe’s signature beard and a classic hat, she nailed the rock star’s look—without quite looking like a man. But with her costume’s details, one could definitely imagine them as siblings.

This creative spin on a country-inspired costume has quickly become a fan favorite online, adding a humorous and inventive take to Halloween. As Brittany put it, “Turning myself into Koe Wetzel for our Halloween party because my family claims we look alike.”