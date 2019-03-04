Carrie Underwood Selling Her House for $1.45 Million, Thomas Rhett SNL Debut, & MORE

Cara on HANK FM’s catching you up on what happened last week in Country News Now!

Can you believe Carrie Underwood is selling this house?! If only we could spend 1 day here. Big news with Thomas Rhett. Not only did he release a new song and a new album, but he also made his SNL debut last week! How awesome is it that he has been on both SNL AND Sesame Street now? And Brett Young’s teaming up with Boyz II Men! You can catch it on CMT March 22nd!

WATCH: