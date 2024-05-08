Listen Live
Luke Combs Matches Donation for Childhood Cancer Research

Published on May 8, 2024

2024 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Luke Combs was deeply touched by the incredible bravery and resilience of 12-year-old T-Cell Leukemia survivor, Jocelyn. During his recent concert at University Park’s Beaver Stadium, Combs went above and beyond to create a memorable experience for her and her family.

Reflecting on Jocelyn’s journey, Combs remarked, “I was truly inspired by Jocelyn’s courage and determination to make a difference in the fight against childhood cancer. It’s incredible what she’s accomplished.”

The heartwarming surprise began when video creator Samuel Weidenhofer, known for his acts of kindness, approached Jocelyn and her family before the concert. After hearing about her battle with cancer and her fundraising efforts, Weidenhofer gifted them tickets to Combs’ concert and a brand-new guitar. Jocelyn’s mother expressed their gratitude, saying, “We were blown away with every detail and how incredible Luke and his whole team were with Jocelyn and our family.”

Meeting Combs backstage was a dream come true for Jocelyn, who exclaimed, “This is awesome!” Combs, after learning about her journey and fundraising, sang an acoustic rendition of her favorite song, “Fast Car,” using the guitar she had just received.

During the concert, Combs shared Jocelyn’s story with the audience and announced his decision to match the $100,000 she raised, donating it to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Dare to Dream initiative. Combs dedicated his cover of “Fast Car” to Jocelyn, further showing his support and admiration.

After the event, Jocelyn’s family expressed their gratitude on social media. “Thank you @lukecombs for your kind heart, generosity, and helping me help find a cure for so many kids just like me fighting childhood cancer,” they posted.

Jocelyn’s mother also revealed that the entire experience was a complete surprise orchestrated by Weidenhofer and Combs’ team. “We were blown away with every detail and how incredible Luke and his whole team were with Jocelyn and our family 💛,” she wrote on Instagram.

Through her book, “My Life With Leukemia,” Jocelyn continues to share her journey, aiming to inspire others facing similar challenges.

