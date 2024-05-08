Lainey Wilson is getting a bar in Nashville on Broadway in the same spot that Florida Georgia Line’s bar used to be.
Lainey’s new bar will be called “Bell Bottoms Up” and it will open this summer. It will have two stages, four bars, and some disco-themed décor.
Lainey joins Miranda Lambert as the only two women to own bars on Broadway in Nashville.
-
Kenny Chesney Setlist: Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour
-
Morgan Wallen Setlist: One Night At A Time Tour
-
New Country Cash!
-
Tim McGraw Setlist: Standing Room Only Tour
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day
-
Scotty McCreery Is The Newest Opry Member [Watch]
-
George Strait Setlist: Stadium Shows 2024