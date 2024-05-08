Listen Live
Lainey Wilson Is Getting a Bar in Nashville

Published on May 8, 2024

Lainey Wilson

Source: Hold My Bourbon Rendering / Barmen 1873 Bourbon

Lainey Wilson is getting a bar in Nashville on Broadway in the same spot that Florida Georgia Line’s bar used to be.

Lainey’s new bar will be called “Bell Bottoms Up” and it will open this summer. It will have two stages, four bars, and some disco-themed décor.

Lainey joins Miranda Lambert as the only two women to own bars on Broadway in Nashville.

