Annie + Cole’s Back 9 Brunch with Riley Green – Presented by Jack Daniel’s! 

Published on May 6, 2024

Riley Green

You’re Invited to Annie + Cole’s Back 9 Brunch with Riley Green – Presented by Jack Daniels! 

Before you see him headline the Firestone Legends Day Concert on Saturday 5/25, join Annie + Cole along with our friends from Jack Daniel’s to hang out with Riley Green at Back 9 Golf!

  • In addition to hanging out with Riley (and snapping a selfie or two)…
  • You’ll be treated to Jack Daniel’s and a custom brunch prepared by Back 9’s chef.

If you’re 21+, sign up below for you and a guest to win your way into this exclusive “Hank Hangout” experience from Jack Daniel’s and 97.1 Hank FM!

