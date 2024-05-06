Annie + Cole’s Back 9 Brunch with Riley Green – Presented by Jack Daniel’s! 

You’re Invited to Annie + Cole’s Back 9 Brunch with Riley Green – Presented by Jack Daniels!
Before you see him headline the Firestone Legends Day Concert on Saturday 5/25, join Annie + Cole along with our friends from Jack Daniel’s to hang out with Riley Green at Back 9 Golf!
- In addition to hanging out with Riley (and snapping a selfie or two)…
- You’ll be treated to Jack Daniel’s and a custom brunch prepared by Back 9’s chef.
If you’re 21+, sign up below for you and a guest to win your way into this exclusive “Hank Hangout” experience from Jack Daniel’s and 97.1 Hank FM!
-
Kenny Chesney Setlist: Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour
-
Morgan Wallen Setlist: One Night At A Time Tour
-
New Country Cash!
-
Tim McGraw Setlist: Standing Room Only Tour
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Scotty McCreery Is The Newest Opry Member [Watch]
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day
-
Elvis Presley's Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana