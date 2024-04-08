Listen Live
BREAKING NEWS: Morgan Wallen Arrested

Published on April 8, 2024

Source: Morgan Wallen / facebook

Breaking News coming out of Nashville: Morgan Wallen was arrested on three felony charges after an incident in downtown Nashville on Sunday night (April 7).  According to Taste of Country, the singer was at the newly opened Chiefs — Eric Church’s bar and honky tonk Chiefs — when he was arrested just before 11PM CT. His reps say he is fully cooperating with authorities.

Per a police report gathered by the news station, staff at Chiefs told MNPD that it was Wallen who threw the chair. Police also reportedly viewed video of the incident as well and witnesses said the 30-year-old laughed afterward.

Related Stories

The charges for Wallen include three counts of reckless endangerment, one for each officer and one for the general public in the area. He was also charged with disorderly conduct.

Worrick Robinson, an attorney at Warrick Robinson Law, responded with this message:

At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.

 

 

 

