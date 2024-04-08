Listen Live
Music

CMT Music Awards: Winners List

Published on April 8, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

2023 CMT Music Awards – Backstage & Audience

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Jelly Roll had a HUGE night at the CMT Music Awards. Sweeping the categories he was nominated. Did your favorite win? Check out the full list of winners — marked in bold — below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

(Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.)

Cody Johnson – “The Painter”

*Jelly Roll – “Need a Favor” — *WINNER!

Kelsea Ballerini – “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde – “Light on in the Kitchen”

Gabby Barrett – “Glory Days”

Kacey Musgraves – “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Penthouse”

*Lainey Wilson – “Watermelon Moonshine” — *WINNER!

Megan Moroney – “I’m Not Pretty”

Reba McEntire – “Seven Minutes in Heaven”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Zimmerman – “Religiously”

Cody Johnson – “The Painter”

HARDY – “Truck Bed”

*Jelly Roll – “Need a Favor” — *WINNER!

Jordan Davis – “Next Thing You Know”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car (Official Live Video)”

Morgan Wallen “Last Night (One Record at a Time Sessions)”

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”

*Dan + Shay – “Save Me the Trouble” — *WINNER!

Old Dominion – “Memory Lane”

Parmalee – “Girl in Mine”

The War And Treaty – “Have You a Heart”

Tigirlily Gold – “Shoot Tequila”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

*Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton – “We Don’t Fight Anymore” — WINNER!

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel – “That’s Why We Fight”

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan – “Cowboys and Plowboys”

Justin Moore and Priscilla Block – “You, Me and Whiskey”

Lukas Nelson and Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson – “More Than Friends”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – “Nothing Compares to You”

Old Dominion and Megan Moroney – “Can’t Break Up Now”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR, presented by Walt Disney World®

Anne Wilson – “Rain in the Rearview”

*Ashley Cooke – “your place” — *WINNER!

Brittney Spencer – “Bigger Than the Song”

Tigirlily Gold – “Shoot Tequila”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR, presented by Walt Disney World®

Chayce Beckham – “23”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

*Warren Zeiders – “Pretty Little Poison” — *WINNER!

Zach Bryan – “Oklahoma Smokeshow”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Amber Riley – “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” (from CMT Smashing Glass)

Bret Michaels & Chris Janson – “Nothing But a Good Time” (from CMT Crossroads)

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Cody Johnson – “Human” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Dierks Bentley – “Drunk on a Plane” (from CMT Storytellers)

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Hozier and Maren Morris – “Take Me to Church” (from CMT Crossroads)

*Jelly Roll – “Need a Favor” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards) — *WINNER!

Kelsea Ballerini – “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

The War and Treaty – “On My Own” (from CMT Smashing Glass)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Chase Rice – “Goodnight Nancy” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Dylan Scott – “Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)” (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Megan Moroney – “I’m Not Pretty” (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Nate Smith – “Whiskey on You” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

*Scotty McCreery – “It Matters to Her” (from CMT Stages) — *Winner!

Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Year to Be Young 1994” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

The Castellows – “I Know It Will Never End” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
morgan
Music

BREAKING NEWS: Morgan Wallen Arrested

NCC
Entertainment

New Country Cash!

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

2013 CMA Music Festival - Day 1
Music

Behind Tim McGraw’s ‘Highway Don’t Care’ with Taylor Swift & Keith Urban

morgan wallen
Entertainment

Morgan Wallen Last Chance Ticket Stop!

Tim McGraw
Entertainment

Enter To Win: Tim McGraw VIP Experience

Colt Ford Performs During The Kentucky State Fair
Entertainment

Colt Ford Hospitalized After Heart Attack: Stable in ICU

Scotty McCreery and his mother on his wedding day
Country Music News

Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close