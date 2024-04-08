CMT Music Awards: Winners List

Jelly Roll had a HUGE night at the CMT Music Awards. Sweeping the categories he was nominated. Did your favorite win? Check out the full list of winners — marked in bold — below.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
(Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.)
Cody Johnson – “The Painter”
*Jelly Roll – “Need a Favor” — *WINNER!
Kelsea Ballerini – “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)”
FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde – “Light on in the Kitchen”
Gabby Barrett – “Glory Days”
Kacey Musgraves – “Deeper Well”
Kelsea Ballerini – “Penthouse”
*Lainey Wilson – “Watermelon Moonshine” — *WINNER!
Megan Moroney – “I’m Not Pretty”
Reba McEntire – “Seven Minutes in Heaven”
MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Bailey Zimmerman – “Religiously”
Cody Johnson – “The Painter”
HARDY – “Truck Bed”
*Jelly Roll – “Need a Favor” — *WINNER!
Jordan Davis – “Next Thing You Know”
Luke Combs – “Fast Car (Official Live Video)”
Morgan Wallen “Last Night (One Record at a Time Sessions)”
DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”
*Dan + Shay – “Save Me the Trouble” — *WINNER!
Old Dominion – “Memory Lane”
Parmalee – “Girl in Mine”
The War And Treaty – “Have You a Heart”
Tigirlily Gold – “Shoot Tequila”
COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
*Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton – “We Don’t Fight Anymore” — WINNER!
Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel – “That’s Why We Fight”
Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan – “Cowboys and Plowboys”
Justin Moore and Priscilla Block – “You, Me and Whiskey”
Lukas Nelson and Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson – “More Than Friends”
Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – “Nothing Compares to You”
Old Dominion and Megan Moroney – “Can’t Break Up Now”
BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR, presented by Walt Disney World®
Anne Wilson – “Rain in the Rearview”
*Ashley Cooke – “your place” — *WINNER!
Brittney Spencer – “Bigger Than the Song”
Tigirlily Gold – “Shoot Tequila”
BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR, presented by Walt Disney World®
Chayce Beckham – “23”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
*Warren Zeiders – “Pretty Little Poison” — *WINNER!
Zach Bryan – “Oklahoma Smokeshow”
CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Amber Riley – “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” (from CMT Smashing Glass)
Bret Michaels & Chris Janson – “Nothing But a Good Time” (from CMT Crossroads)
Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)
Cody Johnson – “Human” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)
Dierks Bentley – “Drunk on a Plane” (from CMT Storytellers)
Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
Hozier and Maren Morris – “Take Me to Church” (from CMT Crossroads)
*Jelly Roll – “Need a Favor” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards) — *WINNER!
Kelsea Ballerini – “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)
The War and Treaty – “On My Own” (from CMT Smashing Glass)
CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Chase Rice – “Goodnight Nancy” (from CMT Studio Sessions)
Dylan Scott – “Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)” (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)
Megan Moroney – “I’m Not Pretty” (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)
Nate Smith – “Whiskey on You” (from CMT Studio Sessions)
*Scotty McCreery – “It Matters to Her” (from CMT Stages) — *Winner!
Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Year to Be Young 1994” (from CMT Studio Sessions)
The Castellows – “I Know It Will Never End” (from CMT Studio Sessions)
