CMT Music Awards: Winners List

Jelly Roll had a HUGE night at the CMT Music Awards. Sweeping the categories he was nominated. Did your favorite win? Check out the full list of winners — marked in bold — below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

(Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.)

Cody Johnson – “The Painter”

*Jelly Roll – “Need a Favor” — *WINNER!

Kelsea Ballerini – “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde – “Light on in the Kitchen”

Gabby Barrett – “Glory Days”

Kacey Musgraves – “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Penthouse”

*Lainey Wilson – “Watermelon Moonshine” — *WINNER!

Megan Moroney – “I’m Not Pretty”

Reba McEntire – “Seven Minutes in Heaven”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Zimmerman – “Religiously”

Cody Johnson – “The Painter”

HARDY – “Truck Bed”

*Jelly Roll – “Need a Favor” — *WINNER!

Jordan Davis – “Next Thing You Know”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car (Official Live Video)”

Morgan Wallen “Last Night (One Record at a Time Sessions)”

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”

*Dan + Shay – “Save Me the Trouble” — *WINNER!

Old Dominion – “Memory Lane”

Parmalee – “Girl in Mine”

The War And Treaty – “Have You a Heart”

Tigirlily Gold – “Shoot Tequila”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

*Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton – “We Don’t Fight Anymore” — WINNER!

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel – “That’s Why We Fight”

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan – “Cowboys and Plowboys”

Justin Moore and Priscilla Block – “You, Me and Whiskey”

Lukas Nelson and Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson – “More Than Friends”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – “Nothing Compares to You”

Old Dominion and Megan Moroney – “Can’t Break Up Now”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR, presented by Walt Disney World®

Anne Wilson – “Rain in the Rearview”

*Ashley Cooke – “your place” — *WINNER!

Brittney Spencer – “Bigger Than the Song”

Tigirlily Gold – “Shoot Tequila”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR, presented by Walt Disney World®

Chayce Beckham – “23”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

*Warren Zeiders – “Pretty Little Poison” — *WINNER!

Zach Bryan – “Oklahoma Smokeshow”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Amber Riley – “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” (from CMT Smashing Glass)

Bret Michaels & Chris Janson – “Nothing But a Good Time” (from CMT Crossroads)

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Cody Johnson – “Human” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Dierks Bentley – “Drunk on a Plane” (from CMT Storytellers)

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Hozier and Maren Morris – “Take Me to Church” (from CMT Crossroads)

*Jelly Roll – “Need a Favor” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards) — *WINNER!

Kelsea Ballerini – “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

The War and Treaty – “On My Own” (from CMT Smashing Glass)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Chase Rice – “Goodnight Nancy” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Dylan Scott – “Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)” (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Megan Moroney – “I’m Not Pretty” (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Nate Smith – “Whiskey on You” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

*Scotty McCreery – “It Matters to Her” (from CMT Stages) — *Winner!

Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Year to Be Young 1994” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

The Castellows – “I Know It Will Never End” (from CMT Studio Sessions)