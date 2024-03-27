Listen Live
Jelly Roll Hypes Us Up for the CMT Awards

Published on March 27, 2024

UFC Fight Night: Tavares v Rodrigues

Source: Jeff Bottari / Getty

The CMT Music Awards are happening on April 7th and Jelly Roll is real pumped up about it.  He hit up social media to remind us of his epic night last year.

“Do you all remember the CMT Awards last year?  I’ll never forget it, baby.  It was our welcoming party to country music.”

In case you need a reminder, he went three for three last year, taking home wins for Best Digital-First Performance, Best Breakthrough Male Video and Best Male Video.  And it looks like he’s trying to win big again this year, too.

He said “We are back up for three awards again, baby.  We can do it all again with your help… please y’all… let’s recreate magic and history again.”

And then he said that voting is still open and urged his fans to help him win again.

Check out his post below!

 

