Listen Live
Music

Willie Nelson Announces New Album ‘The Border’

Published on March 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside

Source: Kevin Kane / Getty

Get ready, because Willie Nelson is back at it again. The country music icon, who seems to have a never-ending well of creativity, is set to release his latest studio album titled The Border on May 31. And guess what? This new LP is hitting the shelves just a month after Nelson’s 91st birthday. Talk about keeping the rhythm alive!

This upcoming album marks Nelson’s 75th solo release of original material, a testament to his enduring passion for making music. Produced alongside his longtime collaborator Buddy Cannon, The Border promises to be a captivating addition to Nelson’s extensive discography.

Related Stories

What’s particularly exciting about this album is that it features four brand-new tracks co-written by Nelson himself and Cannon. But that’s not all. Nelson also pays homage to fellow songwriters he admires, including the esteemed Rodney Crowell, Shawn Camp, Mike Reid, and Bobby Tomberlin, by including some of their freshly penned songs on the record.

The lead single and title track, “The Border,” originally penned by Rodney Crowell, offers a poignant narrative from the perspective of a border worker confronting the harsh realities of their job. With Nelson’s unmistakable voice lending depth and emotion to the lyrics, this track sets the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable musical journey.

But wait, there’s more! Here’s a sneak peek at the full tracklist for The Border:

Tracklist:

  1. “The Border”
  2. “Once Upon A Yesterday”
  3. “What If I’m Out Of My Mind”
  4. “I Wrote This Song For You”
  5. “Kiss Me When You’re Through”
  6. “Many A Long And Lonesome Highway”
  7. “Hank’s Guitar”
  8. “Made In Texas”
  9. “Nobody Knows Me Like You”
  10. “How Much Does It Cost”

 

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
NCC
Contests

New Country Cash!

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Scotty McCreery and his mother on his wedding day
Country Music News

Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day

cody
Contests

Enter To Win: Cody Johnson Tickets + Pre-Show Hang With Justin Moore

elvis
On This Day

Elvis Presley’s Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana

2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Country Music News

Kane Brown and Katelyn Choose A Name For Their Son

burger
Entertainment

The Best Bracket In Town: Burgers!

The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Music

Peyton Manning Would Pretend to Play Guitar with Kenny Chesney

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close