Willie Nelson Announces New Album ‘The Border’

Get ready, because Willie Nelson is back at it again. The country music icon, who seems to have a never-ending well of creativity, is set to release his latest studio album titled The Border on May 31. And guess what? This new LP is hitting the shelves just a month after Nelson’s 91st birthday. Talk about keeping the rhythm alive!

This upcoming album marks Nelson’s 75th solo release of original material, a testament to his enduring passion for making music. Produced alongside his longtime collaborator Buddy Cannon, The Border promises to be a captivating addition to Nelson’s extensive discography.

What’s particularly exciting about this album is that it features four brand-new tracks co-written by Nelson himself and Cannon. But that’s not all. Nelson also pays homage to fellow songwriters he admires, including the esteemed Rodney Crowell, Shawn Camp, Mike Reid, and Bobby Tomberlin, by including some of their freshly penned songs on the record.

The lead single and title track, “The Border,” originally penned by Rodney Crowell, offers a poignant narrative from the perspective of a border worker confronting the harsh realities of their job. With Nelson’s unmistakable voice lending depth and emotion to the lyrics, this track sets the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable musical journey.

But wait, there’s more! Here’s a sneak peek at the full tracklist for The Border:

Tracklist: