Peyton Manning Would Pretend to Play Guitar with Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney just recently told a silly story about Peyton Manning in an interview.
Kenny said, “Peyton and I have been friends a very long time…there was two summers where Peyton, it was like his rookie year with the Colts… went out on the tour bus with us for a couple weekends.”
Peyton, a soon-to-be NFL all-star, just wanted to party with Kenny on his tour bus, right?
Kenny then said, “And [when Peyton was there] we’d have one extra guy on stage. He would be up there with a guitar… He wasn’t even plugged in… And he wouldn’t even change chords.
“You have to change chords during a song, but Peyton would never change. He would just keep [his hands] in one spot. He couldn’t even fake it.”
And this is the best part. Kenny said, “The audience would be looking around, like, wow that guy looks familiar…And then I would introduce him as Peyton Manning, and people would go crazy.”
-Cole
