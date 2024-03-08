Eric Church Makes Fans Part of His New Bar

Eric Church sent over 40,000 members of his Church Choir fan club a deed to a brick in his upcoming Nashville bar. Each brick has a unique number that can be entered on his website to find its location within the bar.
“I’ve been involved in every step of restoring this historic building into a place we can call our own… You’ve helped me build my career brick by brick, and I want the whole world to know that the building is yours.”
Also, there’s a countdown clock on his website, so hopefully we’ll get an opening date soon.
-Cole
