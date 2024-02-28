Lainey Wilson Used to Be a Hannah Montana Impersonator

As first jobs go, this one may not be the worst. Lainey Wilson spent five years as a Hannah Montana impersonator. She said, “I learned all fifteen Hannah Montana karaoke tracks. I would do birthday parties, fairs, festivals.”
Lainey Wilson would open up the show as herself then be Hannah Montana.
“So yeah, I finally hung the wig up . . . but it made me some money, though I ain’t even going to lie.”
WATCH the full interview below!
