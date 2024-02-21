Two Hoosiers Headed To Hollywood On American Idol

Season 22 of American Idol debuted and turns out we have TWO Indiana connections! Both Meggie Iyer of Carmel and Kennedy Reid of New Albany got their ticket to Hollywood. We cannot wait to see what these two amazing performers do with their time in the spotlight. Check out their auditions below.
Meggie Iyer from Carmel
Meggie Iyer is a 2023 graduate of Carmel High School and is now a full-time student at IU Bloomington. She was given a golden ticket, guaranteeing her spot in Hollywood, after all three judges said “yes”. Check out her audition: “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt.
Kennedy Reid from New Albany
Kennedy Reid is a 23-year-old funeral home director from New Albany. Check out her audition: “River Deep, Mountain High” by Ike and Tina Turner.
