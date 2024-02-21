Luke Combs Hits #1 for 18th Time in a Row

“Where the Wild Things Are” just hit #1, making it 18 in a row for Luke Combs.
All of Luke’s singles have hit #1. His first in 2016 was “Hurricane”. Alabama still holds the record with 21 in a row from 1980 to 1987, but Luke’s definitely making a run at it.
He’s also just the second country artist to replace himself in the top spot. Willie Nelson did it twice in 1976 and 1982.
Also! “Different Round Here” by Riley Green featuring Luke was #1 on the Mediabase chart last week.
-Cole
