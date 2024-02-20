Jelly Roll Addresses Criticism Over Indianapolis NBA Concert

Jelly Roll found himself in the spotlight following his recent performance in Indianapolis, Indiana, during the NBA All-Star Weekend’s Crossover event. Fans took to social media to express their discontent over the timing of the show, with doors opening at 9 pm and Jelly Roll not hitting the stage until 11:30 pm.

Responding to the backlash, the CMA New Artist of the Year took to social media to set the record straight. He clarified that the delay was beyond his control, as it was stipulated in his contract and he was instructed to perform for only an hour.

Engaging directly with fans, Jelly Roll addressed concerns and explained the situation further. Despite some criticism for not playing a full hour, he emphasized his commitment to his audience and acknowledged the energetic crowd that made the show fly by. “It was my understanding doors were at 9 and we went on at 11:30,” he stated in a X response.

Reflecting on the experience, Jelly Roll shared his intentions to stick to regular shows rather than corporate events in the future, emphasizing his focus on providing the best experience for his fans.

“I played for 57 mins – for sure – and was mad at myself for coming off those 3 mins early, sometimes when the crowds really good the show goes by quicker than normal – last night was a fun crowd. So we kept the energy flowing,” he wrote on a X response.

Despite the hiccup, many fans expressed support and gratitude for Jelly Roll’s performance. They understood the circumstances and praised his talent and dedication.

Jelly Roll later added, “I ain’t about to let yall keep making a mountain out of a mole hill.”