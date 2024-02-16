NBA All-Star Schedule of Events

Friday, Feb. 16
11:30 a.m. ET | Panini Rising Stars Practice | NBA TV | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
2 p.m. ET | NBA Crossover Opens | Convention Center
5:30 p.m. ET | Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference | NBA TV & NBA App
7 p.m. ET | Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN | Lucas Oil Stadium
9 p.m. ET | Panini Rising Stars | TNT | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Rising Stars: Semifinal 1
Rising Stars: Semifinal 2
Rising Stars: Final
9 p.m. ET | Doors open for T-Pain and Zedd | Convention Center
Saturday, Feb. 17
11 a.m. ET | NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T | NBA TV | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11a.m. ET | NBA Crossover Opens | Convention Center
2 p.m. ET | HBCU Classic presented by AT&T | NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2 | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union [tickets]
3 p.m. ET | Doors open for Walker Hayes and Keith Urban | Convention Center
7 p.m. ET | Commissioner Adam Silver news conference | NBA TV & NBA App
8 p.m. ET | State Farm All-Star Saturday Night | TNT | Lucas Oil Stadium
Kia Skills Challenge
Starry 3-Point Contest
Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge
AT&T Slam Dunk
Sunday, Feb. 18
11 a.m. ET | NBA Legends Brunch | NBA TV & NBA App
11a.m. ET | NBA Crossover Opens | Convention Center
1:30 p.m. ET | G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T | NBA TV | Indiana Convention Center
3 p.m. ET | Doors open for Lil Wayne | Convention Center
8 p.m. ET | 73rd NBA All-Star Game | TNT | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
East vs. West
