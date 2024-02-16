NBA All-Star Schedule of Events

Friday, Feb. 16

11:30 a.m. ET | Panini Rising Stars Practice | NBA TV | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

2 p.m. ET | NBA Crossover Opens | Convention Center

5:30 p.m. ET | Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference | NBA TV & NBA App

7 p.m. ET | Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN | Lucas Oil Stadium

9 p.m. ET | Panini Rising Stars | TNT | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Rising Stars: Semifinal 1

Rising Stars: Semifinal 2

Rising Stars: Final

9 p.m. ET | Doors open for T-Pain and Zedd | Convention Center

Saturday, Feb. 17

11 a.m. ET | NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T | NBA TV | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

11a.m. ET | NBA Crossover Opens | Convention Center

2 p.m. ET | HBCU Classic presented by AT&T | NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2 | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union [tickets]

3 p.m. ET | Doors open for Walker Hayes and Keith Urban | Convention Center

7 p.m. ET | Commissioner Adam Silver news conference | NBA TV & NBA App

8 p.m. ET | State Farm All-Star Saturday Night | TNT | Lucas Oil Stadium

Kia Skills Challenge

Starry 3-Point Contest

Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge

AT&T Slam Dunk

Sunday, Feb. 18

11 a.m. ET | NBA Legends Brunch | NBA TV & NBA App

11a.m. ET | NBA Crossover Opens | Convention Center

1:30 p.m. ET | G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T | NBA TV | Indiana Convention Center

3 p.m. ET | Doors open for Lil Wayne | Convention Center

8 p.m. ET | 73rd NBA All-Star Game | TNT | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

East vs. West