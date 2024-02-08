Check Out Lainey Wilson’s Coors Light Super Bowl Commercial

Lainey Wilson has a new Coors Light Super Bowl commercial! She’s doing a photo shoot with a horse when the Chill Train drives by and leaves her frosty with a can in-hand.
Watch it below:
-Cole
-
New Country Cash!
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Toby Keith's Resilience: Faith and Fortitude in His Stomach Cancer Battle
-
Elvis Presley's Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day
-
Toby Keith Passes Away At Age 62
-
Kane Brown and Katelyn Choose A Name For Their Son
-
Toby Keith: The Rise of the Red Solo Cup