Cole Dunbar

Check Out Lainey Wilson’s Coors Light Super Bowl Commercial

Published on February 8, 2024

2023 BMI Country Awards

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Lainey Wilson has a new Coors Light Super Bowl commercial! She’s doing a photo shoot with a horse when the Chill Train drives by and leaves her frosty with a can in-hand.

Watch it below:

-Cole

