Toby Keith passes away at age 62.
Country music star Toby Keith has passed away from stomach cancer, his social media sites and website announced early Tuesday. He was 62.
“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”
