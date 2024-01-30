Luke Combs Unveils Category 10 as the Name of His Nashville Bar

Luke Combs has unveiled the name of his eagerly awaited Nashville bar and entertainment venue, set to take over the former Wildhorse Saloon space. The multi-level establishment will be known as Category 10, a nod to Combs’ breakthrough hit, “Hurricane.”

In a selfie-style video on social media, Combs shared his excitement, stating, “I’m excited to officially announce the name of that bar…it’s gonna be called Category 10. I’m so excited about that. Obviously, as you guys know, the strongest a hurricane can be is category 5, so we figured we’d double it and make it Category 10.”

The collaboration between the two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and Opry Entertainment Group, Category 10, symbolizes the sheer power of Luke’s voice, songwriting, and career. Colin Reed, Executive Chairman of Ryman Hospitality Properties, emphasized, “The Category 10 name symbolizes the sheer, undeniable power of Luke’s voice, songwriting, and career, and just like Luke, this venue will be an off-the-charts experience unlike anything else downtown.”

Boasting a total area of 67,000 square feet, Category 10 will be the largest and most versatile entertainment complex in Music City. With three inside floors, a rooftop, and capacity for approximately 3,000 people, it will feature five distinct entertainment areas inspired by Luke Combs’ music and interests.

These areas include The Honky-Tonk, a street-level authentic honky-tonk with top-caliber live music; The Main Stage, the largest dance floor and stage in downtown Nashville; The Sports Bar, with a wide selection of major sports playing year-round; The Still, designed for Combs’ Bootleggers Fan Club, bourbon aficionados, and music lovers; and The Eye, the largest outdoor deck in the Broadway area with unobstructed views of the Cumberland River and Nissan Stadium.

Live music will be a focal point of Category 10, with artists curated by the Opry Entertainment Group. Combs expressed, “Cat 10 is going to be a place that artists of all levels want to play downtown…There isn’t anything like this venue, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

While an official opening date is yet to be announced, Category 10 is expected to open in phases starting in the summer of 2024. Located at 120 Second Avenue North, it aims to be a dynamic addition to downtown Nashville, offering an unparalleled experience for music enthusiasts and patrons.