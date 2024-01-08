Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Excitedly Announce Second Baby

Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are overjoyed to share that they are expecting their second child. The couple, who are already proud parents to 10-month-old daughter Presley Fawn, expressed their excitement about expanding their family.

“Good thing we have that extra guest room,” Jon Pardi humorously remarked, reflecting on the impending addition to their family.

The couple’s journey began in 2017 when Jon was introduced to Summer by a friend of his mother, who happened to be one of Summer’s hairstyling clients. Describing the serendipitous meeting, Summer shared with PEOPLE in 2020, “Jon’s mom sent him my number, and he called me and invited me to the show. I was in Las Vegas, so I said, ‘Maybe next time you’re in town.’ Little did I know about how tour life worked, and he surprised me with, ‘How about I fly you to Denver next week?'”

Originally planning to wed in Montana in May 2020, the couple had to adapt their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They ultimately exchanged vows at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 21, 2020, after a change in their wedding venue.

Reflecting on the decision, Summer explained, “There’s never a right time in 2020 to get married, so after all the planning and replanning, we were just happy we got to do it.”

Speaking about their parenthood journey at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, Jon expressed the transformative impact of fatherhood. He shared, “It’s a new adventure that everything they told you about is true. That baby’s gonna change your life. You’re gonna have a feeling you’ve never felt before. It’s this missing hole in your soul which I’ve never felt before.”

As they eagerly await the arrival of their second child, Jon and Summer continue to embrace the joys and challenges of parenthood, creating a growing legacy filled with love and laughter.