“Five O’Clock Somewhere” Music Video Filmed In Indiana

A 2009 summer to remember, country music icons Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett teamed up for the hit song “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.” The music video brought these legends to the scenic Ruoff Music Center in Indiana, making for an unforgettable performance backdrop.

Located in Noblesville, Indiana, Ruoff Music Center is a premier outdoor concert venue in the Midwest. Known for its amphitheater design it was the perfect spot to shoot for the “Five O’Clock Somewhere” music video.

One of the highlights of the video is the interaction with the live audience at the Ruoff Music Center. Fans are shown dancing, clinking glasses, and singing along with Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett, creating an atmosphere of shared celebration. This genuine connection between the artists and their fans adds an extra layer of authenticity to the video.

This collaboration between country music legends this Hoosier music venue offers a timeless reminder that it’s always “five o’clock somewhere”.

Check out the music video below! Can you spot any familiar Indiana faces?!