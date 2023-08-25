Dan + Shay Break Norms with Energetic Wedding Anthem

In a surprising departure from their signature ballads and slow dance numbers, the dynamic duo Dan + Shay have stormed onto the music scene with a high-energy wedding anthem that defies expectations. With their latest release, “We Should Get Married,” the award-winning musicians demonstrate their versatility and readiness to shatter the stereotypes that have become associated with their name.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, known for their soul-stirring romantic ballads and tracks that set the mood for the first dance at weddings, have decided to embrace a different rhythm this time. “We Should Get Married” is not just a song; it’s an exuberant celebration that beckons listeners to hit the dance floor and let loose.

The unveiling of this audacious track was accompanied by a lively music video, where the setting is a bustling Las Vegas chapel. The video’s opening scene introduces us to Dan + Shay as they prepare to serenade a couple’s first dance, a role they’ve become accustomed to. However, the tone shifts when a wedding planner bursts into their dressing room with a rather specific agenda.

The planner, in a slightly skeptical but polite tone, emphasizes that she needs the duo to stick to their designated role – perform the first dance and swiftly exit the stage. It’s clear that Dan + Shay’s reputation as the “ballad guys” or the creators of heart-tugging first dance tunes precedes them. The duo’s frustration with this pigeonholing is palpable, prompting a desire to challenge the status quo.

The video encapsulates a pivotal moment where Mooney vocalizes the yearning to break free from these labels and expectations. “So frustrating,” he laments, “just the ‘ballad guys,’ (or the) ‘first dance guys.'” Smyers resonates with Mooney’s sentiment and affirms that their music is more than capable of igniting the dance floor without relying on a DJ.

With an air of determination, Mooney suggests, “I think we should just go rogue and play the song.” Smyers immediately catches on, and the decision is made – they will defy convention and infuse the atmosphere with their newest creation.

Taking center stage at the reception, Dan + Shay proceed to unleash their new track, launching a revelry that defies the ordinary. What begins as a hauntingly beautiful ballad seamlessly evolves into a dance anthem that belongs under the bright lights of Vegas.

“We should get married / Take it out to Vegas / Find a little chapel / Hire us an Elvis / Pink limousine longhorns on the hood / Drinking champagne out the sunroof…”

The lyrics of “We Should Get Married” embody an unapologetic celebration of love, urging a couple to seize the moment and embrace their union without hesitation. The song’s message is accompanied by an infectious melody that transcends the boundaries of genres, showcasing Dan + Shay’s artistic growth and willingness to explore uncharted territories.

The release of “We Should Get Married” comes as fans eagerly await the forthcoming album, titled “Bigger Houses,” scheduled for release next month. This album holds particular significance as it follows a period where Dan + Shay openly discussed contemplating a departure from the music industry. However, instead of succumbing to the challenges, they emerged stronger, channeling their resilience into their craft.

Check out the “We Should Get Married” music video below!