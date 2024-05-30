Listen Live
Zach Bryan Setlist: The Quittin Time Tour ’24

Published on May 30, 2024

Zach Bryan’s “Quittin Time Tour ’24” has kicked off to a rousing start, captivating audiences across the country with his signature blend of raw emotion and soulful melodies.

As concertgoers flock to venues to witness his evocative storytelling live, there’s undeniable excitement in the air. To fully appreciate the depth and power of Bryan’s performances, here are the list of essential songs that have become the heart and soul of his tour.

1. Overtime

2. Open the Gate

3. God Speed

4. The Great American Bar Scene

5. Fifth of May

6. Tishomingo

7. Oklahoma City

8. Nine Ball

9. East Side of Sorrow

10. Tourniquet

11. Condemned

12. Oklahoma Smokeshow

13. Dawns

14. Highway Boys

15. I Remember Everything

16. Heavy Eyes

17. Heading South

18. Burn, Burn, Burn

19. Hey Driver

20. Quittin’ Time

21. Revival

