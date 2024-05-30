Zach Bryan Setlist: The Quittin Time Tour ’24

Zach Bryan’s “Quittin Time Tour ’24” has kicked off to a rousing start, captivating audiences across the country with his signature blend of raw emotion and soulful melodies.
As concertgoers flock to venues to witness his evocative storytelling live, there’s undeniable excitement in the air. To fully appreciate the depth and power of Bryan’s performances, here are the list of essential songs that have become the heart and soul of his tour.
1. Overtime
2. Open the Gate
3. God Speed
4. The Great American Bar Scene
5. Fifth of May
6. Tishomingo
7. Oklahoma City
8. Nine Ball
9. East Side of Sorrow
10. Tourniquet
11. Condemned
12. Oklahoma Smokeshow
13. Dawns
14. Highway Boys
15. I Remember Everything
16. Heavy Eyes
17. Heading South
18. Burn, Burn, Burn
19. Hey Driver
20. Quittin’ Time
21. Revival
