Listen Live
Country Music News

Walker Hayes: Duck Buck Tour Setlist

Published on August 3, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Hayes: Duck Buck Tour - Nashville, TN

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Heading to Walker Hayes‘ “Duck Buck Tour” this summer?! We’ve got you covered with the setlist!

Check out the songs you need to know to sing along to every word!

 

1. Y’all Life / Country Grammar / Country Grammar (Nelly cover)

2. Country Stuff

3. Show Me The Country

4. Beautiful

5. Don’t Let Her

6. 9

7. U Gurl

8. Drinking Songs

9. That Dog’ll Hunt

10. You Broke Up With Me

11. Craig

12. If Father Time Had A Daughter

13. Halloween

14. Black Sheep

15. Delorean

16. High Heels ( Cover)

17. AA

18. Stetson

19. 90’s Country

20. Fancy Like

More From Hank FM

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close