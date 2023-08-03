Walker Hayes: Duck Buck Tour Setlist

Heading to Walker Hayes‘ “Duck Buck Tour” this summer?! We’ve got you covered with the setlist!
Check out the songs you need to know to sing along to every word!
1. Y’all Life / Country Grammar / Country Grammar (Nelly cover)
2. Country Stuff
3. Show Me The Country
4. Beautiful
5. Don’t Let Her
6. 9
7. U Gurl
8. Drinking Songs
9. That Dog’ll Hunt
10. You Broke Up With Me
11. Craig
12. If Father Time Had A Daughter
13. Halloween
14. Black Sheep
15. Delorean
16. High Heels ( Cover)
17. AA
18. Stetson
19. 90’s Country
20. Fancy Like
