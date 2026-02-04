Listen Live
Published on February 4, 2026

Valentine’s Day not go the way you planned?

Maybe Cupid missed the mark, or perhaps love just feels a little more complicated this year.

That’s okay, sometimes, the best way to deal with heartbreak is to lean into it.

After all, there’s something oddly comforting about a sad song that seems to understand exactly how you feel.

Whether you’re nursing a broken heart, reflecting on what could’ve been, or just not in the mood for sappy love songs, this mix is for you.

Heartbreak songs have a way of turning pain into poetry, giving us the words we can’t always find ourselves.

They remind us that we’re not alone, that others have felt this way too, and that, eventually, the hurt will fade.

So grab your headphones, pour yourself a drink (or a pint of ice cream), and let these songs be the soundtrack to your healing. Because sometimes, the best way to move on is to sing along.

Take a look below at The Ultimate Heartbreak Mix: Because Sometimes Love Hurts.

1. Lady A – What If I Never Get Over You

2. Kelsea Ballerini – Penthouse

3. Morgan Evans – Over For You

4. Sam Hunt – 2016

5. Toby Keith – Wish I Didn’t Know Now

6. Maddie&Tae – Die From A Broken Heart

7. Patsy Cline – Crazy

8. Miranda Lambert – Love Your Memory

9. The Chicks – You Were Mine

10. Taylor Swift – Last Kiss

