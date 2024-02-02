Tracy Chapman to join Luke Combs for Special ‘Fast Car’ Performance at 2024 Grammys

Tracy Chapman, who has been absent from public performances for several years, is set to make a remarkable return to the stage at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Sources from Variety have revealed that Chapman will join Luke Combs in a special duet, presenting the timeless hit “Fast Car” during the Sunday night event.
This surprising collaboration is noteworthy as Chapman, having last toured in 2009, has seldom appeared in public, having performed only three times for the cameras since then. Despite the widespread demand to capitalize on the renewed popularity of “Fast Car” as a global sensation, Chapman has resisted, making her Grammy appearance a significant moment.
Luke Combs, known for his massive success with a cover version of “Fast Car” last year, was previously announced as a performer for the Grammys. His rendition of the song ranked as the fifth biggest song of 2023 in the U.S. according to Variety’s Hitmakers list, surpassing hits by artists like Taylor Swift. The song achieved a multi-format crossover success, dominating charts and radio airplay across various genres.
Originally released in 1988, Chapman’s “Fast Car” reached No. 6 on the Hot 100, but its true impact went beyond its chart position. It twice reached the top 5 in the U.K., first in 1988 and then again in 2011.
Chapman, who has maintained a low profile since the resurgence of her song, expressed support for Combs’ version through a statement. Despite the legal option to release the cover without her approval, Combs obtained permission from Chapman’s camp.
Last year, Combs mentioned not having direct conversations with Chapman about the tune, but her approval was enough for him. Chapman has since received accolades, including a song of the year award from the Country Music Association.
In a statement conveyed from the stage upon winning the song of the year award from the CMAs, Chapman expressed gratitude for the recognition of her song after 35 years since its debut. She apologized for not being present at the event and extended thanks to the CMAs, Luke Combs, and all the fans of “Fast Car.”
