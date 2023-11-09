Top Moments at the 2023 CMA Awards

In case you missed the twang, the tunes, and the toe-tapping fun of last night’s 2023 CMA Awards, we’ve rounded up the best moments just for you. Grab your boots, settle in, and let’s soak in the country magic through these videos of the 57th CMA Awards below!

1. Morgan Wallen, HARDY, And Post Malone Steal The Show With Joe Diffie Tribute 2. Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Mac McAnally & Zac Brown Band Salute Jimmy Buffett 3. Lainey Wilson Named CMA Entertainer of the Year, Becoming The First Female Artist Since Taylor Swift To Receive The Honor 4. Jelly Roll Opens The 2023 CMA Awards With Surprise Collaboration of ‘Need a Favor’ With Country Music Icon Wynonna Judd 5. Cody Johnson Honors His Wife, Brandi, With Moving Performance Of ‘The Painter’ 6. Morgan Wallen and Eric Church Perform ‘Man Made A Bar’ 7. Kelsea Ballerini Performs ‘Leave Me Again’ 8. Hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning get the night started with their opening monologue 9. Chris Stapleton electrifies the stage with a performance of “White Horse.” 10. Lainey Wilson performs “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” 11. Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker perform ‘Delta Dawn’ l 12. Chris Stapleton accepts the award for Male Vocalist of the Year 13. Jelly Roll accepts the award for New Artist of the Year 14. Luke Bryan performs a medley of hit songs including ‘Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day,’ ‘One Margarita,’ ‘That’s My Kind Of Night,’ ‘Play It Again’ and ‘Country Girl (Shake It For Me)’ 15. Jelly Roll and K. Michelle perform ‘Love Can Build A Bridge’