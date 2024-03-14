Top Country Songs for St Patrick’s Day

Yeehaw and top o’ the mornin’ to ya! It’s that time of year again when the hills are alive with the sound of fiddles and the whiskey flows as freely as the River Shannon. So grab your Stetsons and dust off your boots because we’re fixin’ to round up the best darn country songs this side of the Blarney Stone for a St. Patrick’s Day hoedown you won’t soon forget!
From foot-stompin’ anthems about drinkin’ and raisin’ hell, we’ve got a playlist that’ll have you two-steppin’ ’til the cows come home.
So pour yourself a pint of Guinness and get ready to get your Irish on, country style!
1. Whiskey’s Gone
2. Ireland
3. Whiskey River
4. 5 Leaf Clover
5. It’s Five O’ Clock Somewhere
6. Bartender
7. Alcohol
8. Cold Beer Calling My Name
9. Wine, Beer, Whiskey
10. I Love This Bar
11. Galway Girl
12. Pretty Good At Drinkin’ Beer
13. One More Drinkin’ Song
14. Beer Never Broke My Heart
15. Beer Money
16. Beer Can’t Fix ft. Jon Pardi
17. One Beer
18. Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time
19.
20. Beer Taste Better On Friday
21. Drink In My Hand
22. Take My Drunk Ass Home
23. It’s About Time
24. Day Drinking
25. Red Solo Cup
26. Beer Run
27. Beer Thirty
28. All My Friends Say
29. Drinkin’ Problem
30. Friends in Low Places
