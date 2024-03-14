Top Country Songs for St Patrick’s Day

Yeehaw and top o’ the mornin’ to ya! It’s that time of year again when the hills are alive with the sound of fiddles and the whiskey flows as freely as the River Shannon. So grab your Stetsons and dust off your boots because we’re fixin’ to round up the best darn country songs this side of the Blarney Stone for a St. Patrick’s Day hoedown you won’t soon forget!

From foot-stompin’ anthems about drinkin’ and raisin’ hell, we’ve got a playlist that’ll have you two-steppin’ ’til the cows come home.

So pour yourself a pint of Guinness and get ready to get your Irish on, country style!