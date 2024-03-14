Listen Live

Top Country Songs for St Patrick’s Day

Published on March 14, 2024

st patricks day

Yeehaw and top o’ the mornin’ to ya! It’s that time of year again when the hills are alive with the sound of fiddles and the whiskey flows as freely as the River Shannon. So grab your Stetsons and dust off your boots because we’re fixin’ to round up the best darn country songs this side of the Blarney Stone for a St. Patrick’s Day hoedown you won’t soon forget!

From foot-stompin’ anthems about drinkin’ and raisin’ hell, we’ve got a playlist that’ll have you two-steppin’ ’til the cows come home.

So pour yourself a pint of Guinness and get ready to get your Irish on, country style!

1. Whiskey’s Gone

2. Ireland

3. Whiskey River

4. 5 Leaf Clover

5. It’s Five O’ Clock Somewhere

6. Bartender

7. Alcohol

8. Cold Beer Calling My Name

9. Wine, Beer, Whiskey

10. I Love This Bar

11. Galway Girl

12. Pretty Good At Drinkin’ Beer

13. One More Drinkin’ Song

14. Beer Never Broke My Heart

15. Beer Money

16. Beer Can’t Fix ft. Jon Pardi

17. One Beer

18. Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time

19.

20. Beer Taste Better On Friday

21. Drink In My Hand

22. Take My Drunk Ass Home

23. It’s About Time

24. Day Drinking

25. Red Solo Cup

26. Beer Run

27. Beer Thirty

28. All My Friends Say

29. Drinkin’ Problem

30. Friends in Low Places

